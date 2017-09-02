Danger not over: Gas leaks, mold loom for Harvey evacuees

2:14 Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd Pause

2:35 These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

5:07 File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

1:46 Benefactors help Columbus Tech students reach for the stars

2:43 Personal stories highlight United Way work in Columbus

2:32 Youngsters enjoy the United Way kickoff luncheon