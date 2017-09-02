Turtles in Indian River Lagoon suffering from tumors

2:35 These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse Pause

1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

1:44 Looking back: Super Bowl Sunday festivities

2:43 Personal stories highlight United Way work in Columbus

2:14 Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd

0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother