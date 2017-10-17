Suspect in $1.2 million cocaine bust locked himself in car at Welcome Center, police say

More Videos 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department Pause 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:25 Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:14 'You shut up, you silly woman': Police escort anti-racism director out of meeting 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 3:46 Families embrace the Global War on Terrorism Memorial that bears the names of their fallen soldiers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

