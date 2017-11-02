Health care enrollment counselors facing stiff challenges

In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 photo, health care navigator Nancy Le talks with Michael Carter during a Community Council Affordable Care Act outreach in Dallas, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Health care advocacy groups are making an against-all-odds effort to sign people up despite confusion and hostility fostered by Republicans opposed to former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement. Trying to get people signed up is especially challenging for enrollment counselors in Republican-led states that provide little if any help. LM Otero AP Photo