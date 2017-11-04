Woman battling cancer weds fiance at S. Carolina hospital

A South Carolina woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer wasn't able to leave the hospital for her dream wedding. So the wedding came to her.
Local media outlets report Kizzie Priestly married her fiance on Thursday at Trident Medical Center near Charleston.
Priestly and David Hall were originally slated to marry several days earlier and take off for a honeymoon to Disney World. But doctors said worsening cancer in the bride's lungs, breasts and brain meant she needed to be hospitalized, so staff at Trident came together to celebrate their nuptials.
Chief Nursing Officer Lynn Singleton says hospital staffers felt privileged to help make the couple's wedding dreams come true.
