Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

The hallways at Canterbury Healthcare Facility in Phenix City were filled Monday morning with young trick-or-treaters. Chenevelyn Higgins, activity director at Canterbury Healthcare Facility in Phenix City, said Canterbury hosted approximately 80 students from New Beginnings Ministries for Kids Monday morning and about 200 students from Ridgecrest Elementary School Friday for a trick or treat extravaganza. Higgins said she received generous amounts of candy for the two-day event. Residents, staff, and volunteers from the community and Fort Benning handed out handfuls of candy as the students trick or treated through the hallways of the facility.