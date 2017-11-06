News

Medical marijuana growing operation negotiating in Athol

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:16 AM

ATHOL, Mass.

A large medical marijuana indoor growing operation is negotiating for space in a largely vacant mill building in Athol, and the people behind it say it could bring hundreds of jobs.

Town Manager Shaun Suhoski tells the Telegram & Gazette he's negotiating an agreement for the facility after selectmen took a vote of non-opposition.

Frank Perullo, a spokesman for the nonprofit that holds a provisional license for the facility, Herbology Group Inc., says developer Sea Hunter Therapeutics plans to start with 100,000 square feet of the 365,000-square-foot mill and eventually plans to take up the whole complex.

Perullo says they plan to hire 200 people initially and could potentially add 300 more, making it Athol's second-largest employer.

He says the agreement is expected to be finalized in "weeks or days."

