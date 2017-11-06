More Videos

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

Pause
Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad. 2:19

A son's letter to a board that might release 1 of the men who killed his dad.

  • Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

    Baker students spent an evening of dodge ball and basketball with public safety officers from the Muscogee County Marshal's Office, the Sheriff's Department, Fire & EMS and the District Attorney's office

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

Baker students spent an evening of dodge ball and basketball with public safety officers from the Muscogee County Marshal's Office, the Sheriff's Department, Fire & EMS and the District Attorney's office
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

News

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all"

Local

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.

Local

Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy

The hallways at Canterbury Healthcare Facility in Phenix City were filled Monday morning with young trick-or-treaters. Chenevelyn Higgins, activity director at Canterbury Healthcare Facility in Phenix City, said Canterbury hosted approximately 80 students from New Beginnings Ministries for Kids Monday morning and about 200 students from Ridgecrest Elementary School Friday for a trick or treat extravaganza. Higgins said she received generous amounts of candy for the two-day event. Residents, staff, and volunteers from the community and Fort Benning handed out handfuls of candy as the students trick or treated through the hallways of the facility.