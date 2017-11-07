Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home.