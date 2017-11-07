More Videos

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Pause
File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014. 5:07

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion 2:01

Group brings topic of recruiting and retaining young professionals to 'On The Table' discussion

  • Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

    The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home.

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

News

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all"