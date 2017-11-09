News
Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter
Nearly 50 years in a wheelchair had not slowed retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Tony Barriga, who now lives at Covenant Woods. He is a multi-sport Paralympic athlete, champion fisherman and doting grandfather. His story has been put to music by Nashville's Regie Hamm as part of Operation Song, which pairs top singer-songwriters with young soldiers, older veterans and their families to tell their stories through songRobin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer