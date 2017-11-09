More Videos

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Pause
Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

  • Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

    Nearly 50 years in a wheelchair had not slowed retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Tony Barriga, who now lives at Covenant Woods. He is a multi-sport Paralympic athlete, champion fisherman and doting grandfather. His story has been put to music by Nashville's Regie Hamm as part of Operation Song, which pairs top singer-songwriters with young soldiers, older veterans and their families to tell their stories through song

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

Nearly 50 years in a wheelchair had not slowed retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Tony Barriga, who now lives at Covenant Woods. He is a multi-sport Paralympic athlete, champion fisherman and doting grandfather. His story has been put to music by Nashville's Regie Hamm as part of Operation Song, which pairs top singer-songwriters with young soldiers, older veterans and their families to tell their stories through song
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

News

Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key

The former Notre Dame football player, who has dyslexia, struggled in school and only made the Fighting Irish scout team, was dressed and on the field for three plays in his college career. He sacked Georgia Tech quarterback Rudy Allen, and his story inspired the film "Rudy." It takes "hard work, grit, grind and all of that," Ruettiger said at a benefit luncheon for the Methodist Home.

Crime

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.