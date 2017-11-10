News

Family of 4 hospitalized after using grill in living room

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:22 AM

LAS VEGAS

Authorities say a Las Vegas family of four has been hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning from using an outdoor grill inside.

Firefighters went to the house early Thursday morning for a report of someone sick inside. Upon entry, they found four semi-conscious people throughout the house. Two adults and two teenagers were given oxygen and taken to the hospital.

The family members told firefighters that they were using a charcoal grill in the living room Wednesday night and started feeling ill afterward.

The firefighters' air-monitoring equipment indicated life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the house.

