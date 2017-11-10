News

Markets Right Now: Health care companies lead stocks lower

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:49 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks opening lower as investors continue to do modest amounts of selling after Senate Republicans proposed delaying a corporate tax cut by a year.

Health care companies stumbled Friday. Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health fell 3 percent and medical device maker Medtronic lost 1.8 percent.

The losses are jeopardizing an eight-week winning streak for stocks.

Media companies and retailers rose. Walt Disney rose 2.3 percent and J.C. Penney soared 16 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,578.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,413. The Nasdaq composite index is down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,735.

