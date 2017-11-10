Patriots' Bennett disputes Packers' reason for being waived

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett 80) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers have waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure at Lambeau Field to a surprising end. General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, after practice.