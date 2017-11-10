Anger rises as toxic air chokes India's capital

Thick smog has constricted India's capital this week, smudging landmarks from view and leaving residents frustrated at the lack of meaningful action by authorities.
The air was the worst it has been all year in New Delhi, with microscopic particles that can affect breathing and health spiking to 75 times the level considered safe by the World Health Organization.
Experts have compared breathing the air to smoking a couple of packs of cigarettes a day. The Lancet medical journal recently estimated some 2.5 million Indians die each year from pollution.
Twenty-nine-year-old Nikunj Pandey says the smog made his eyes and throat burn. He stopped doing his regular workouts and says he felt tightness in his lungs.
