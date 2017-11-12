News

Maryland health officials investigate stomach flu outbreak

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:54 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md.

Health officials in Maryland are investigating an outbreak of the stomach flu among people who attended a food festival.

Officials say 145 reported cases of the illness could be connected to the outbreak, which occurred at the "Shell Shocked" beer and oyster festival at Fager's Island restaurant on Nov. 4.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Health told the Delmarva Daily Times that attendees from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reported symptoms of what health officials believe may be gastroenteritis, commonly called the stomach flu.

Fager's Island general manager said the restaurant is working with the Health Department to determine the cause. He said all regulations have been followed and will continue to be followed to ensure proper food safety.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

    A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather
Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home
Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

View More Video