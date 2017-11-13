News

Massachusetts man attacked by suspected rabid raccoon

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:37 AM

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.

A Massachusetts man is getting treated for rabies after being attacked by a suspected rabid raccoon over the weekend.

Paul Bradish, of Northampton, tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette he was letting his dog out at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the raccoon pounced. He beat the animal with his flashlight and it fled, but when he got back inside his house he noticed blood on his leg.

He called police but officers could not find the raccoon.

He then went to the hospital for his first set of rabies shots. His dog is up to date on her vaccinations.

Bradish says it's not the first time he has seen suspected rabid animals in the city's Leeds neighborhood, and informed his neighbors about the sick animal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

    A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather
Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home
Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 3:34

Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death

View More Video