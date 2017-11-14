News

Massive dog attacks Indiana girl, bites most of her body

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:56 AM

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.

Authorities say a 12-year-old Indiana girl suffered bite wounds on most of her body when she was attacked by a 140-pound (64-killogram) dog.

Michigan City police say the only parts of Winter Morgan's body not wounded in the Nov. 10 bullmastiff attack were her left leg and face. Winter has already undergone three surgeries and is facing a fourth this week. She's hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Winter was attacked as she walked to school. She ran into a mobile home at Dunewood Trailer Park to escape the giant dog, but it followed her. Officer Scott Combs was able to lock the dog in another room with the help of neighbors.

Officials say the bullmastiff is in quarantine pending a decision on its fate. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

