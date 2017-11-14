Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey looks at the video board in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coppin State, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Waco, Texas.
News

Mulkey's unborn 1st grandchild dealing with birth defects

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:58 PM

WACO, Texas

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is preparing to become a grandmother for the first time, exciting news for her that is tempered by word that the unborn child is dealing with two major birth defects.

Makenzie Fuller, in her third season on her mother's staff at Baylor after being a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Bears, is 18 weeks pregnant with a due date in April.

Mulkey wrote in a note she posted on Twitter that her family is "thrilled that God has brought" the child into their lives, while also saddened by the separate defects that are both life-threatening issues.

Fuller shared in a tweet introducing Scout Marie Fuller that the unborn baby girl's heart didn't develop properly, a condition known as Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome. She is also believed to have Turner syndrome, a chromosomal condition that alters development in females.

"She has already brought an unimaginable amount of love, strength, and faith into our lives," wrote Makenzie Fuller, who is married to former Baylor football player Clay Fuller. "At the same time, we are saddened to say that our daughter is struggling and fighting for her life every day."

Mulkey wrote in her post that her daughter and son-in-law have "unbelievable faith" and will be accepting of God's plan.

"This is our life and regardless of what the future holds, Scout will always be my first grandchild," Mulkey said in a tweet she introduced with, "I've been called a lot of things in my life, but Grandma is a first!"

