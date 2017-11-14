Two men plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges

More Videos

    Eric Menefee and Gary Whitfield both plead not guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, and Menefee pleads not guilty to trafficking charges. Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on Menefee's charges

Eric Menefee and Gary Whitfield both plead not guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, and Menefee pleads not guilty to trafficking charges. Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on Menefee's charges
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.

News

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

Nearly 50 years in a wheelchair had not slowed retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Tony Barriga, who now lives at Covenant Woods. He is a multi-sport Paralympic athlete, champion fisherman and doting grandfather. His story has been put to music by Nashville's Regie Hamm as part of Operation Song, which pairs top singer-songwriters with young soldiers, older veterans and their families to tell their stories through song

Local

Here's what's new at this year's fair

The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.