  • 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

    Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy.

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

Nearly 50 years in a wheelchair had not slowed retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Tony Barriga, who now lives at Covenant Woods. He is a multi-sport Paralympic athlete, champion fisherman and doting grandfather. His story has been put to music by Nashville's Regie Hamm as part of Operation Song, which pairs top singer-songwriters with young soldiers, older veterans and their families to tell their stories through song