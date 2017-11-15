News

New chief of Global Fund says accountability is "imperative"

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:57 AM

LONDON

The new executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria says he is committed to ensuring the group is as transparent as possible about how its billions of dollars are spent to fight the three killer diseases.

The Global Fund's board appointed Peter Sands to be its new chief on Tuesday. Sands, a Briton, is a former chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Sands said it was "absolutely imperative" that the fund be able to demonstrate that the $4 billion it gives out annually to about 100 countries is used appropriately.

The fund has been plagued by corruption scandals that it has uncovered itself in recent years; since 2002, more than $111 million has gone missing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

    This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers
Blanchard Elementary receives large, private donation 1:42

Blanchard Elementary receives large, private donation
16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

View More Video