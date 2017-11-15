More Videos

Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus 1:59

Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:41

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

Hearing for suspect in motorcyclist's death continued for a second time 0:42

Man with six DUI arrests pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide 3:15

First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:21

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

  • Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him

    Robert Cook III, 31, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges November 15, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused of attacking an officer with pepper spray after running from a Third Avenue crash scene on Nov. 9 with his 4-year-old son in his arms.

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

A temperature in the low 50s and a chilly wind couldn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets of downtown Columbus and Phenix City on Saturday for the ninth annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade. “It has just grown and grown,” said retired Army veteran Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who also serves on Columbus Council. “It’s going to get bigger because of the people. Veterans are the ones that keep our way of life.”

Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall will now be permanently on display at National Infantry Museum

Service Corporation International, a national provider of cemetery and funeral services, and its brand Dignity Memorial, announced they are donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall currently on display at the National Infantry Museum to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The Wall traveled throughout the United States for more than 20 years and has been on temporary display at the National Infantry Museum since March 2014. Striffler-Hamby, a local Dignity Memorial provider, helped first bring it to Columbus in 2010 when it was a traveling Wall. The official donation ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the apex of the Wall. It will be followed by a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. and other activities to commemorate Veterans Day.