Chargers optimistic about Rivers, but Clemens will be ready

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers shouts to teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Rivers is in the NFL's concussion protocol after experiencing possible symptoms of a head injury, endangering his streak of 194 consecutive starts since 2006. Rivers told the Chargers about his symptoms Monday after they returned from a 20-17 overtime loss in Jacksonville, coach Anthony Lynn said. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo