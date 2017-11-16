Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

Columbus public safety officials are checking multiple downtown buildings after an early morning bomb threat, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed.
The buildings affected were the Columbus Consolidated Government Center, Recorder's Court next to the Muscogee County Jail, and downtown federal courthouse. Tompkins said by 8:15 a.m., the recorders court building had been cleared for occupancy. At the government center, employees but not visitors were being allowed in. Attorneys reporting for court were being temporarily turned away.