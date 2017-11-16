More Videos

Mayor Tomlinson calls out community leaders, says crime at lowest number in 33 years 4:09

Mayor Tomlinson calls out community leaders, says crime at lowest number in 33 years

Local attorney discusses inmate rights and mental health issues, is on legal team for man alleging abuse at Muscogee County Jail 2:30

Local attorney discusses inmate rights and mental health issues, is on legal team for man alleging abuse at Muscogee County Jail

As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show 1:08

As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show

Jury can't agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 2:27

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why. 1:03

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus 0:59

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 3:16

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen 1:55

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

Murder suspect called detectives scared after fleeing to Mexico, police say 1:47

Murder suspect called detectives scared after fleeing to Mexico, police say

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.' 1:54

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show

As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show

The management and catering services at RiverMill Event Center in Bibb City recently changed hands. Columbus-based Valley Hospitality Services through It’s Your Day Catering has assumed management and food service responsibilities. Since taking over Feb. 1, they've been busy getting the facility ready. We dropped by earlier this week as workers were busy finishing renovations and preparing for weekend events.

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Crime

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

After 13 hours of deliberations in the triple murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks, jurors Thursday had reached unanimous agreement on only three of the 10 counts against the 17-year-old, the judge announced before the jury was dismissed at 4:45 p.m.Those counts are burglary, kidnapping and auto theft. Burks also faces these charges: three counts of malice or intentional murder; three counts of felony murder for allegedly killing the three victims while committing the felony of aggravated assault; and a second count of auto theft.

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

Business

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

Jack Pezold, president of Pezold Management, says the new Hampton Inn his company will build at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street in downtown Columbus will have 88 hotel rooms, an indoor pool, and feature Hampton's newest exterior design.

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

Local

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

A Columbus private school has decided to start drug-testing its oldest students. Brookstone School announced Wednesday that the drug-testing of students in grades 8-12 will be voluntary next school year then mandatory in succeeding years. This is an excerpt from Mark Rice's interview with Jason Branch, president of the Brookstone School board of trustees, and Marty Lester, the head of school for Brookstone.

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

Local

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV. Burkes is one of three men police charged in the slayings of Gloria Short,54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and grandaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10, in January 2016 in Columbus' Upatoi neighborhood. This is an excerpt of the closing argument from Assistant District Attorney Chris Williams.

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Education

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

East Columbus Magnet Academy principal Tamura Magwood explains why the Columbus middle school wants the Muscogee County School Board to name its football field after John "Pepper" Spurlock Jr., who was the assistant principal when he died in October at 42.

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Crime

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Dr. Natasha Grandhi, associate medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified Monday morning that Gianna Lindsey,the 10-year-old girl slain with her uncle and grandmother in Columbus’ Upatoi area in 2016, had 23 stab wounds in addition to massive head trauma. Grandhi testified Monday in the triple-murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV. This video includes excerpts from Grandhi's testimony.

Fifty Years after the deadliest year of the Vietnam War, danger persists for those still in country

News

Fifty Years after the deadliest year of the Vietnam War, danger persists for those still in country

This is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's deadliest year- 1968. Even today,the problem of unexploded ordnance remains a significant, persistent problem. Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher John Greenman traveled to Vietnam to tell the story of not only the Vietnamese impacted by the decades-old ordnance, but that of an organization founded by a United States Army veteran that helps clear the unexploded ordnance, teaches children about the risks, and assists victims. You can read Greenman's full account in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Crime

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Columbus public safety officials are checking multiple downtown buildings after an early morning bomb threat, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed. The buildings affected were the Columbus Consolidated Government Center, Recorder's Court next to the Muscogee County Jail, and downtown federal courthouse. Tompkins said by 8:15 a.m., the recorders court building had been cleared for occupancy. At the government center, employees but not visitors were being allowed in. Attorneys reporting for court were being temporarily turned away.