Attorney wants immunity for nurses added to blood-draw bill

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:12 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An attorney who represented the University Hospital nurse who was arrested after refusing to let a police officer get a blood sample says a blood-testing amendment proposed by the Utah Legislature is helpful, but might not do enough to protect medical staff.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that attorney Karra Porter on Wednesday asked state officials to consider granting immunity to staff who refuse to participate with a blood draw if the patient hasn't given consent — even if police have a warrant.

Porter represented Alex Wubbels after she was arrested on July 26. Wubbels refused to let Salt Lake City police Detective Jeff Payne get a sample from an unconscious patient.

Republican state Rep. Craig Hall said he would consider tackling the immunity concern, but wouldn't add it to the proposed amendment.

