FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, a malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Save the Children, an international aid group said late Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that an estimated 130 children or more die every day in war-torn Yemen from extreme hunger and disease. It said a continuing blockade by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels is likely to further increase the death rate and that over 50,000 children are believed to have died in 2017. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo

Save the Children says 130 children die every day in Yemen

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:43 AM

CAIRO

An international aid group says an estimated 130 children or more die every day in war-torn Yemen from extreme hunger and disease.

Save the Children said late Wednesday that a continuing blockade by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels is likely to further increase the death rate. It says over 50,000 children are believed to have died in 2017.

Saudi Arabia blocked Yemen's ports after a rebel missile attack near Riyadh. However it said Monday the coalition would lift the blockade after widespread international criticism.

The U.N. and over 20 aid groups have said the blockade could bring millions of people closer to "starvation and death."

Over the past two years, over 10,000 people were killed and 3 million displaced amid the coalition's air campaign.

