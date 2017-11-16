Save the Children says 130 children die every day in Yemen

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, a malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Save the Children, an international aid group said late Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that an estimated 130 children or more die every day in war-torn Yemen from extreme hunger and disease. It said a continuing blockade by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels is likely to further increase the death rate and that over 50,000 children are believed to have died in 2017. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo