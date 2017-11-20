Texas man with eyesight issues hopes gene therapy can help

In this Friday, July 21, 2017 photo, Mason Two Crow, who suffers from X-linked retinoschisis, an inherited eye disease, poses for a portrait next to an eye poster in the office of Dr. David Birch at the Retina Foundation of the Southwest in Dallas. Doctors at the nonprofit vision research institute treated Two Crow with a pioneering treatment known as gene therapy, which has the potential to fix mistakes in patients' DNA. The Dallas Morning News via AP David Woo