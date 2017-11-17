More Videos

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service 0:56

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Pause
16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 2:07

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 5:05

Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him

  • Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court

    Earlier this month, area law enforcement agencies launched Operation Guardian, which focused on catching sexual predators who target children and resulted in 21 arrests. Eight of the men, ages 22-55 years old, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bonds were set ranging from $25,000 to $40,000.

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court

Earlier this month, area law enforcement agencies launched Operation Guardian, which focused on catching sexual predators who target children and resulted in 21 arrests. Eight of the men, ages 22-55 years old, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bonds were set ranging from $25,000 to $40,000.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.