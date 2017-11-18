More Videos

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 2:28

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court

Pause
Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school 1:32

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

Two Columbus Police officers promoted to run the Support Services bureau 2:31

Two Columbus Police officers promoted to run the Support Services bureau

Here are the 3 things that go into making a Torah 1:59

Here are the 3 things that go into making a Torah

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service 0:56

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

  • Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

    Sgt. Michael Franks received a call about a news alert regarding an unidentified girl murdered in Atlanta. He knew the moment he saw the photo that it was his younger sister Dennetta Franks

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

Sgt. Michael Franks received a call about a news alert regarding an unidentified girl murdered in Atlanta. He knew the moment he saw the photo that it was his younger sister Dennetta Franks

Local

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.