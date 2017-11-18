Murder victim's brother remembers his younger sister as shy and goofy

More Videos

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

Thanks to a serendipitous convergence of circumstances, Double Churches Elementary School students got an unusual hands-on lesson in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math — along with collaboration and communication — as they built hovercrafts and rode them across the gym floor Friday. “It really felt like we were flying,” said fifth-grader Luke Norsworthy, 10. “It was really cool.” His teacher, Eric Crouch, learned about the Hovercraft Project through one of his friends, Chaz Ingle. Ingle is a supplier of PVC material, which Matthew Chase uses in the Hovercraft Project, an initiative from Chase Educational Consulting, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.