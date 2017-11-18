More Videos

  • Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

    The women of Stepping Stones Ministries served fresh coffee, doughnuts and hot soup to Liberty District residents before handing out more than 250 turkeys to grace Thanksgiving tables in the neighborhood

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

Thanks to a serendipitous convergence of circumstances, Double Churches Elementary School students got an unusual hands-on lesson in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math — along with collaboration and communication — as they built hovercrafts and rode them across the gym floor Friday. “It really felt like we were flying,” said fifth-grader Luke Norsworthy, 10. “It was really cool.” His teacher, Eric Crouch, learned about the Hovercraft Project through one of his friends, Chaz Ingle. Ingle is a supplier of PVC material, which Matthew Chase uses in the Hovercraft Project, an initiative from Chase Educational Consulting, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.