News

More than 1.5 million free needles given out in Columbus

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials say more than 1.5 million free needles have been handed out to 3,000 drug users in Columbus as health advocates work to stop the spread of HIV and other infectious diseases.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Safe Point syringe access program administered by Equitas Health has been busy since it began operating in January 2016 with its two centers at near capacity.

Advocates are seeking to prevent new HIV and hepatitis C infections spread by drug users sharing needles.

Participants can obtain 150 syringes every two weeks and are assessed on their needle use at each visit and whether they have access to naloxone, an opioid reversal drug used to treat overdose victims.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many of Safe Point's clientele have been referred to drug and alcohol counseling.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

    The women of Stepping Stones Ministries served fresh coffee, doughnuts and hot soup to Liberty District residents before handing out more than 250 turkeys to grace Thanksgiving tables in the neighborhood

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Murder victim's brother remembers his younger sister as shy and goofy 1:37

Murder victim's brother remembers his younger sister as shy and goofy

View More Video