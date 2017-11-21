News

Southern Nevada reports 1st flu-related death this season

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:37 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Southern Nevada health officials say a young child has died from the flu.

The Southern Nevada Health District did not release many details Monday but said the child was 4-years old or younger and lived in Clark County.

The department said it's the first reported death from the flu in the county this season but among 78 cases that have been reported.

The county reported 13 flu-related deaths last flu season, which runs from about October through March.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Northern Nevada's Washoe County near Reno, no flu-related deaths have been reported yet this season but officials have seen 238 cases of the illness.

The Washoe County Health District reported eight flu-related deaths last flu season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

View More Video