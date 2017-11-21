News

Specialty plate to support Alzheimer's Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Kentucky Alzheimer's Association says the state is now offering a specialty license plate supporting the organization.

A statement from the Alzheimer's Association says Kentucky is among the first states to offer such a specialty plate, which includes a "forget-me-not" flower on a purple background with the words "Honor. Remember. Care. End Alzheimer's."

Beginning this week, drivers can select the plate when renewing tags at any county clerk's office and will also have the option of donating $10 to help fund Alzheimer's awareness and education activities in Kentucky.

The Alzheimer's Association says almost 70,000 Kentuckians have the disease and that number is growing.

