Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Emporia State, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Emporia State, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Emporia State, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

News

Missouri's Porter Jr. out for season after back surgery

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBIA, Mo.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury. The school said Tuesday that he will undergo surgery in Dallas, and his expected recovery time is three to four months.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald's All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was part of a stellar recruiting class for first-year coach Cuonzo Martin that featured five top prep prospects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

View More Video