Ohio killer who survived execution files new court appeal

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials, during a carjacking in 1997. Campbell, whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution, has appealed a judge’s decision upholding the state’s lethal injection system. Campbell argues that Ohio's process raises an unconstitutional risk of serious harm because the first of three drugs may not render inmates completely unconscious. Lawyers for Campbell and fellow death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts announced the appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials, during a carjacking in 1997. Campbell, whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution, has appealed a judge’s decision upholding the state’s lethal injection system. Campbell argues that Ohio's process raises an unconstitutional risk of serious harm because the first of three drugs may not render inmates completely unconscious. Lawyers for Campbell and fellow death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts announced the appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials, during a carjacking in 1997. Campbell, whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution, has appealed a judge’s decision upholding the state’s lethal injection system. Campbell argues that Ohio's process raises an unconstitutional risk of serious harm because the first of three drugs may not render inmates completely unconscious. Lawyers for Campbell and fellow death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts announced the appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

News

Ohio killer who survived execution files new court appeal

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:41 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.

Death row inmate Alva Campbell argues that Ohio's process raises an unconstitutional risk of serious harm because the first of three drugs may not render inmates completely unconscious.

Lawyers for Campbell and fellow death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts announced the appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Federal Judge Michael Merz rejected the inmates' arguments earlier this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ohio prisons director Gary Mohr stopped Campbell's execution Nov. 15 after executioners said they couldn't find usable veins.

Campbell has a new execution date in June 2019.

Tibbetts is scheduled to die Feb. 13 for fatally stabbing a Cincinnati man in 1997.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

View More Video