News

Former treatment center psychologist faces harassment claims

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

UNDERHILL, Vt.

The former director of a now-defunct alcohol and drug treatment center in Vermont is at risk of losing his license following a state investigation that claims he violated regulations.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state's Office of Professional Regulation filed documents earlier this month against Maple Leaf Treatment Center's former director Dr. Charles Sprague Simonds Jr.

The state claims Simonds gave preferential treatment to female patients and sexually harassed them. According to the state, Simonds repeatedly bypassed program policies and once fired a clinician who disagreed.

The Underhill center also faces charges it overbilled the state for Medicaid services by $860,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A lawyer representing Simonds says the psychologist denies the claims. Simonds has 20 days to respond to the Office of Professional Regulation before a hearing is scheduled.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

View More Video