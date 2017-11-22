The Latest: Group: Pledge to ease Yemen blockade falls short

Jamie McGoldrick, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, November 22, 2017. McGoldrick said the closure of the country’s main airport and two seaports by a Saudi-led coalition threatened gains made in containing cholera and the risk of famine in the war-torn country. He spoke shortly before a Saudi-led military coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen announced it would reopen Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeida on Thursday for urgent humanitarian aid and U.N. aircraft. Raad Adayleh AP Photo