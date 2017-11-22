More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Black Friday preview at Best Buy 2:41

Black Friday preview at Best Buy

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Thanksgiving from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Thanksgiving from WRBL's Carmen Rose

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

  • New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

    Albany, Ga., attorney Charles Peeler, 44, was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia by the Honorable Clay D. Land, Chief U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

Albany, Ga., attorney Charles Peeler, 44, was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia by the Honorable Clay D. Land, Chief U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Local

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce.

Local

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

Thanks to a serendipitous convergence of circumstances, Double Churches Elementary School students got an unusual hands-on lesson in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math — along with collaboration and communication — as they built hovercrafts and rode them across the gym floor Friday. “It really felt like we were flying,” said fifth-grader Luke Norsworthy, 10. “It was really cool.” His teacher, Eric Crouch, learned about the Hovercraft Project through one of his friends, Chaz Ingle. Ingle is a supplier of PVC material, which Matthew Chase uses in the Hovercraft Project, an initiative from Chase Educational Consulting, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.

Local

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity are celebrating achievement week( Nov. 13-19) by doing several community-service projects around Columbus.Thursday, members of the Lambda Iota, Nu Delta, and Lambda Mu Nu Chapters of the fraternity set up a portable grill at Valley Rescue Mission to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for the homeless community. Earlier in the week fraternity members mentored students at two schools. The highlight of the week is the organization's annual Achievement Week banquet the Columbus State University's Cunningham Conference Center, at which they will honor and recognize local citizens for their contributions to the community.