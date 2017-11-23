News

German women's clinic's incense therapy triggers fire alarm

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

A reported fire in a Hamburg basement turned out to be a false alarm after firefighters determined that the smell of burning came from an alternative therapy being used at a neighboring gynecological clinic.

The fire department said Thursday they received a call at lunchtime Wednesday about a strong burning smell from the basement of a clothing store in the northern German city's St. Pauli district.

When the crew of 16 firefighters arrived they also smelled the odor, but could not find a source in the basement.

Upon further investigation they determined the smell came from an incense therapy for pregnant women in the neighboring gynecological clinic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities didn't seem irked by the false alarm, saying "Who knows, maybe one or two of the kids will later join the fire department."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

    Albany, Ga., attorney Charles Peeler, 44, was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia by the Honorable Clay D. Land, Chief U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Georgia

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations 2:29

Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations
Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police 1:35

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

View More Video