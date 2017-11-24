Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

More Videos

Shoppers hit the mall for Black Friday

Two Columbus Police officers promoted to run the Support Services bureau 2:31

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 0:51

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes 0:57

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

    Family shopping and charitable gift-giving highlight Black Friday shopping at Peachtree Mall

Family shopping and charitable gift-giving highlight Black Friday shopping at Peachtree Mall
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Maj. Gil Slouchick, who came to the Columbus Police Department as a cadet in 1976, has served on the patrol unit, the investigative unit, the SWAT team, special operations and the Metro Narcotics Task Force. Chief of Police Ricky Boren announced Slouchick's promotion to Assistant Chief of Police November 21 in a ceremony at the Public Safety Building

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce.

Hovercraft Project brings STEM lesson to Columbus school

Thanks to a serendipitous convergence of circumstances, Double Churches Elementary School students got an unusual hands-on lesson in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math — along with collaboration and communication — as they built hovercrafts and rode them across the gym floor Friday. “It really felt like we were flying,” said fifth-grader Luke Norsworthy, 10. “It was really cool.” His teacher, Eric Crouch, learned about the Hovercraft Project through one of his friends, Chaz Ingle. Ingle is a supplier of PVC material, which Matthew Chase uses in the Hovercraft Project, an initiative from Chase Educational Consulting, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.