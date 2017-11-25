News

Mental Health Trust to continue exploration at Icy Cape

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:14 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority will spend $3 million on additional exploratory drilling next year on trust land northwest of Yakutat.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports officials are continuing to analyze data on heavy minerals prospects collected at the trust's Icy Cape heavy mineral prospect.

The Alaska Mental Health Trust is a state fund with resources designed to ensure that Alaska has a comprehensive mental health program. The authority administers the trust.

The mineral prospect is a stretch of more than 30 miles of coastline at the entrance to Icy Bay. It covers about 75 square miles (194 sq. kilometers).

Trust land office director Wyn Menefee says exploration has not covered the western portion of the property.

Menefee says development is a long way off.

