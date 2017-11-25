News

Mississippi hospital moves to new campus

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

OXFORD, Miss.

A Mississippi hospital has moved its 79 inpatients to a brand-new campus.

Spokeswoman Ayoka Pond says Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi began the move at 5 a.m. Saturday, and was finished by 11:30 a.m. — 2½ hours ahead of schedule.

The Oxford Eagle reports that the 600,000-square-foot (55,700 square meter) new hospital has a larger emergency department, bigger rooms for patients and more advanced equipment than the old one down the street.

CEO and administrator Bill Henning says it's also built to serve outpatients better. He says that of 100,000 patient interactions a year, only 8,000 are overnight admissions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The University of Mississippi has bought the old hospital and plans to renovate it for future needs.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

    Family shopping and charitable gift-giving highlight Black Friday shopping at Peachtree Mall

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday 2:22

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday
Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes 0:57

Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes
New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

View More Video