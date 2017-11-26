Spotted@Auburn 26-14 win over Alabama

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham leads the Tigers to a 26-14 win over number one Alabama in the 82nd Iron Bowl Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn yells out to the field during the Tigers to a 26-14 upset over number one Alabama in the Iron Bowl Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn lead the Tigers to a 26-14 upset over number one Alabama in the Iron Bowl Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Auburn in Iron Bowl action Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers went on to win 26-14.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is pursued by the Auburn defense in the Iron Bowl Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide lost 26-14 against the home team Tigers.
Auburn defense back Jordyn Peters breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley in Iron Bowl action Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers beat the Tide 26-14.
Robin Trimarchi
rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick pursues Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis in Iron Bowl action Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers upset the Crimson Tide 26-14.
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham scores in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 26-14 lead and the win over Alabama Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn defensive back Tray Matthews high fives fans during the Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
