News

Schumer seeks scrutiny of home DNA test privacy policies

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:12 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday he wants the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize how companies that offer at-home DNA testing kits are handling the genetic data.

The Senate Democratic leader said he's not trying to stop the testing or impede research, but he wants to make sure privacy policies are clear, transparent and fair to consumers.

"When it comes to protecting consumers from at-home DNA test kit service, the federal government is behind," Schumer said. He added that "putting your most personal genetic information in the hands of third parties for their exclusive use raises a lot of concerns, from the potential for discrimination by employers all the way to health insurance."

Various companies offer test kits as ways to learn more about one's health, heritage or family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many say they have strict rules about sharing any personal information and don't provide genetic data without scrubbing identities, getting users' consent or receiving a court order.

One company, MyHeritage, said Sunday it has never sold or licensed DNA data to any third party without the user's explicit, informed consent and never provides users' personal information to any third party.

Kate Black, the privacy officer for 23andMe, said the company takes privacy seriously. "We do not sell individual customer information nor do we include any customer data in our research program without an individual's voluntary and informed consent."

The genealogy company Ancestry said in a statement that it looks forward to working with Schumer and his colleagues to protect customer privacy.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

    The annual Christmas light show at 5738 Ironstone Drive was featured on the ABC television program, The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2014, but the real winners are the children who benefit from donations collected for the Georgia Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:01

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors
Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama 0:59

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama
Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday 2:22

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

View More Video