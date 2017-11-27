Dictionary.com chooses 'complicit' as its word of the year

This undated screen shot provided by Dictionary.com shows the word "complicit," on the Dictionary.com website. Russian election influence, the ever-widening sexual harassment scandal, mass shootings and the opioid epidemic helped elevate the word "complicit" as Dictionary.com's word of the year. One of the site's lexicographers, Jane Solomon, said ahead of Monday's announcement that lookups of the word increased nearly 300 percent over last year. She said "complicit" hit just about every hot button of the year, from politics to natural disasters. Dictionary.com via AP)