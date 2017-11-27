Jason Still
Jason Still Auburn Police
Jason Still Auburn Police

News

Police say theft suspect breaks window in interview room at headquarters in escape attempt

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 06:53 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., say a theft suspect broke a window in an interview room at the police headquarters and fled the building but was caught and taken into custody.

According to a police report the suspect is Jason Jarell Still, 31 of Union Springs, Ala. who was arrested Saturday.

He faces two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of property third degree, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief 3rd degree and escape third degree.

Still was arrested after an officer observed him walking in the area of Mitcham Avenue carrying a backpack and a woman’s purse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Still then tried to hide behind a bush and then ran when officers approached him.

Police say stolen property from some vehicles was recovered.

Still is in the Lee County Jail.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

,.

Still

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

    The Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, Alabama was built in 1868 and is known by many as the site of the annual Labor Day Fair. Many don't know it's available to rent for events and includes an elevator, handicap accessible event room, full kitchen and a ballroom large enough for a reception of 200. You can find out more by calling (334) 298-7979.

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea. 1:19

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.
Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks 1:44

Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks
Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:01

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

View More Video