Police say theft suspect breaks window in interview room at headquarters in escape attempt

Police in Auburn, Ala., say a theft suspect broke a window in an interview room at the police headquarters and fled the building but was caught and taken into custody.
According to a police report the suspect is Jason Jarell Still, 31 of Union Springs, Ala. who was arrested Saturday.
He faces two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of property third degree, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief 3rd degree and escape third degree.
Still was arrested after an officer observed him walking in the area of Mitcham Avenue carrying a backpack and a woman’s purse.
Police say Still then tried to hide behind a bush and then ran when officers approached him.
Police say stolen property from some vehicles was recovered.
Still is in the Lee County Jail.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Still
