The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

The Springer Opera House is one of the first regional theaters to secure the rights to produce "Newsies," which opens December 1 and runs through December 23
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Maj. Gil Slouchick, who came to the Columbus Police Department as a cadet in 1976, has served on the patrol unit, the investigative unit, the SWAT team, special operations and the Metro Narcotics Task Force. Chief of Police Ricky Boren announced Slouchick's promotion to Assistant Chief of Police November 21 in a ceremony at the Public Safety Building

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

A new farmers market started Wednesday afternoon at MercyMed of Columbus. The North Highland Pop-Up Farmers Market offered clients of MercyMed and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods a convenient way to shop for fresh, nutritious food. Local medical, agricultural and outreach experts came together to start the market in an effort to improve healthy food options in the area, which has limited access to fresh produce.