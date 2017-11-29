Skeptical Democrats to quiz Trump health pick on drug prices

FILE - In this May 1, 2006 file photo, former Deputy U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, speaks at a meeting in Jackson, Miss. President Donald Trump’s pick for health secretary is a former drug company executive who’s already taking heat from Democrats over pricing and conflicts. But as Azar faces his first nomination hearing, even some of those say they see flickers of evidence that he can be trusted to shift the health care debate from partisan confrontation. Rogelio Solis AP Photo