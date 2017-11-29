More Videos

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Suspect in gun store burglary pleads not guilty

Devante Tashard Patterson faces multiple charges in the November 24 smash-and-grab burglary of Shooters of Columbus. About $10,000 in firearms were stolen from the gun store and shooting range, with about $1,200 in damages to the property
Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations

Columbus Police Lt. Debra Kennedy received a promotion to captain, and will lead the Vice, Narcotics and Special Operations Unit. Sgt. Joe Hart, who thanked his father, retired Lt. Randy Hart, was promoted to lieutenant, and will leave the Bureau of Investigative Service to join the Bureau of Patrol Services

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Maj. Gil Slouchick, who came to the Columbus Police Department as a cadet in 1976, has served on the patrol unit, the investigative unit, the SWAT team, special operations and the Metro Narcotics Task Force. Chief of Police Ricky Boren announced Slouchick's promotion to Assistant Chief of Police November 21 in a ceremony at the Public Safety Building

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.